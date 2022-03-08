Four games into the season, the Mountain View High baseball team has shown plenty of pitching prowess.
The Spartans’ staff has thrown three shutouts, including a combined no-hitter by Chase Yocum and Cameron Wang in a 2-0 win at St. Francis March 2.
Yocum pitched the first four frames, striking out three en route to the win. The senior helped his cause by going 1-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and three stolen bases. Wang pitched the last three innings for the save, striking out three Lancers along the way. Clay White was behind the plate.
Liam Barrett’s groundout in the first scored the Spartans’ initial run, and Jasper Wilfrid’s bases-loaded walk in the fifth accounted for the other.
Mountain View – which opened the season with an 8-0 shellacking of Sobrato and edged Westmont 1-0 Saturday in another tournament game – entered this week at 4-1 overall.
The Spartans are scheduled to host Sequoia at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Eagles take down Titans
After an 0-3 start, Los Altos picked up its first win Friday by routing Gunn 7-0 on the road.
Adam Stothard struck out 13 batters and walked just one over six innings to earn the victory.
Stuart Cash and John O’Sullivan both slugged two-run homers for the Eagles, and Stothard hit a double. O’Sullivan’s shot to dead center in the sixth traveled 380 feet, according to coach Gabe Stewart.
Cash, who singled to open the game, finished the day with three hits.