Two fifth-graders from Los Altos recently helped the Menlo-Atherton Knights become the most successful 10-and-under team in the history of the Peninsula-based Pop Warner football program.
Henry Chen played quarterback and Nate Giesselman was the fullback for the Knights, who finished fourth at the Pop Warner national championships earlier this month in Orlando, Fla.
Before this season, the Vikings had never placed higher than eighth in the nation under 24th-year coach Harold Atkins.
Although only seven of the 30 players had played tackle football prior to the season, Atkins said he saw something special in the Vikings early on when they dominated both their scrimmage and league jamboree. After dropping their season opener 12-6 to Morgan Hill, the Vikings won 11 games in a row – a streak snapped in the national championship semifinals Dec. 7.
“They’re a very cerebral group and committed 100 percent,” said Atkinås, a former pro football player who also coaches at Menlo-Atherton High. “They rarely missed a practice or a game. That was the big difference this year.”
The Vikings punched their ticket to Orlando for the national event – played in the stadium where several scenes from the Adam Sandler comedy “The Waterboy” were filmed – by capturing the BAYFC Division 1 championship in mid-November.
In the quarterfinals, the Vikings got by the New Britain Raiders of Connecticut 24-20 with a late touchdown and last-second goal-line stand. Henry, who threw two touchdown passes that day, set up the winning TD with a long pass to the tight end that put the Vikings at the Raiders’ 1-yard line in the closing minutes. Nate then carried the ball into the end zone.
The Raiders drove all the way to the Vikings’ 1 in the final seconds, only to be stopped on the final play – a run up the middle.
“You couldn’t write a better script,” Atkins said, adding that their opponent hadn’t lost a game in three years.
There was no Hollywood ending, however, as the Vikings lost 34-13 to the Proviso Bills from Illinois four days later in the semis.
“The kids gave it their best shot,” Atkins said. “(The Bills) outcoached me, and they were the bigger, more physical team.”
Atkins expects Henry, Nate and the rest of the team to return next year, when the Vikings move to either the 11U or 12U division.
He described Henry as “all-world” and “the next big deal at quarterback,” noting that it was the Gardner Bullis student’s first year of tackle football.
The coach called Nate, who attends Covington School, “a phenomenal football player,” pointing out that he not only ran the ball, but also played linebacker and defensive back.
