MA Vikings

The Menlo-Atherton Vikings gather prior to playing in the Pop Warner national championships earlier this month in Orlanda, Fla. The team's two Los Altos residents are in the center of the photo: Nate Giesselman (No. 15) and Henry Chen (8).

 Courtesy of Janel Giesselman

Two fifth-graders from Los Altos recently helped the Menlo-Atherton Knights become the most successful 10-and-under team in the history of the Peninsula-based Pop Warner football program.

Henry Chen played quarterback and Nate Giesselman was the fullback for the Knights, who finished fourth at the Pop Warner national championships earlier this month in Orlando, Fla.

