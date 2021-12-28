Flynn and Barmore

All-league honors were recently awarded to local varsity high school athletes participating in fall sports. Those who earned the accolades are listed below.

Los Altos High

Football

SCVAL El Camino Division

MVP Lineman: John O’Sullivan

MVP Offense: Cole Rafferty

First Team: Jimmy Flynn; Zach Fagin; Tom Schumann; Fady Youssef

Second Team: Greg Schumann; John Cisneros; Lance Kluge; Leo Goebel; Rafael Arce

Girls volleyball

SCVAL De Anza Division

First Team: Emma Symon; Carolyn Dormady; Kaitlyn Cuppett

Honorable Mention: Megan Wong

Boys water polo

SCVAL De Anza Division

First Team: Aidan Mitchell; Paolo Iaccarino

Girls water polo

SCVAL De Anza Division

First Team: Sahra Sutaria

Honorable Mention: Kayla Bistrain

Girls tennis

SCVAL De Anza Division

First Team Singles: Samantha Wallace

First Team Doubles: Sophia Shao and Sofia Mujica; Miu Kikuchi and Madison Chin

Field hockey

SCVAL De Anza Division

Sophomore of the Year: Devi Shah

First Team: Taylor Athens; Lauren Han

Second Team: Anna (Baya) Damian; Sarah Zoglin

Girls cross-country

SCVAL El Camino Division

First Team: Fiona Bodkin; Riley Capuano; Lauren Soobrian; Maddy Randall; Jasleen Sidhu; Shelli Lewis; Ella Fadil

Girls golf

SCVAL El Camino Division

Outstanding Senior: Sophie Thai

Outstanding Freshman: Cami Thai

Coach of the Year: Abe Roof

First Team: Sophie Thai; Cami Thai

Second Team: Madison Woo; Kara Chou

Mountain View High

Football

SCVAL De Anza Division

First Team: Leo Navarro; Min Kant; Joe Brown; Quinton

Mastropietro; Jackson Steffen

Second Team: Kevin Bautista; Aiden Gefken; Chris Barmore; Dillon Daniels; Kaleb Ecklund

Girls volleyball

SCVAL De Anza Division

Outstanding Sophomore: Lyric Manson

First Team: Andi Turner; Tessa Hunter; Millie Kopp; Manson

Honorable Mention: Lydia Weeks

Boys water polo

SCVAL De Anza Division

First Team: Quinlan Corsiglia

Honorable Mention: Dylan Leahy

Girls water polo

SCVAL De Anza Division

First Team: Ana Nardelli

Honorable Mention: Kristi Cambouris

Girls tennis

SCVAL De Anza Division

First Team: Penelope Wong

Boys cross-country

SCVAL El Camino Division

First Team: Emmanuel Le-

blond; Evan Markelz; Nicholas Trepanier

Girls cross-country

SCVAL El Camino Division

First Team: Julia Gentin;

Eliana Montgomery; Carly Heltzel

Girls golf

SCVAL El Camino Division

First Team: Kaitlyn Hahn

Second Team: Michelle Liou

St. Francis High

Football

West Catholic Athletic League

Player of the Year: Viliami Teu

Tight End of the Year: Dillon Golden

Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year: Uluakinofo Taliauli

Linebacker of the Year: Camilo Arquette

Co-Kicker of the Year: Matthew Karic

First Team: Teu; Arquette; Taliauli; Nico Andrighetto; Tim Netane; Paddy Casey; Jeffrey Xu

Second Team: Golden, Michael Taliauli; Josh Perry

Honorable Mention: Karic; Tyler Evans; Esaia Vavao; Peyton Warford; John Williams

Girls volleyball

WCAL

First Team: Erin Curtis; Madison Pietsch

Second Team: Lanuola Saulala; Lauren Scheffler

Honorable Mention: Whitney Wallace

Boys water polo

WCAL

First Team: Terence O’Donnell

Second Team: Nicholas Verstak; Andrew Blanco

Honorable Mention: Brody Ghashghai

Girls water polo

WCAL

First Team: Mason Spencer; Hailey Multz; Tiffany Maguire

Second Team: Alison Giusti; Sara Withers

Honorable Mention: Hannah Multz

Girls tennis

WCAL

Singles Player of the Year: Emily Tan

Doubles Team of the Year: Pra-

mati Barath and Emily Williams

First Team: Tan; Barath; Williams; Jolie Wang

Field hockey

SCVAL De Anza Division

Defensive MVP: Madeline Vo

Goalie MVP: Audrey Pace

Coach of the Year: Nicole Ng

First Team: Evelyn Yandle; Ella Scharrenberg; Jordan Reicher

Second Team: Madison Ferraro; Sara Waddell; Hope Fordyce

Honorable Mention: Avery Janosky; Emma Moran

Girls golf

WCAL

First Team: Sohini Pillay

Boys cross-country

WCAL

First Team: Jack Sloan

Girls cross-country

WCAL

First Team: Sabrina Zanetto; Hinako Yamamoto; Lillian Kaelber; Anna Fawcett; Caitlin Cilley

Bellarmine College Prep

Boys water polo

WCAL

First Team: Thomas Walker (Los Altos resident)