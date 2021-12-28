All-league honors were recently awarded to local varsity high school athletes participating in fall sports. Those who earned the accolades are listed below.
Los Altos High
Football
SCVAL El Camino Division
MVP Lineman: John O’Sullivan
MVP Offense: Cole Rafferty
First Team: Jimmy Flynn; Zach Fagin; Tom Schumann; Fady Youssef
Second Team: Greg Schumann; John Cisneros; Lance Kluge; Leo Goebel; Rafael Arce
Girls volleyball
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team: Emma Symon; Carolyn Dormady; Kaitlyn Cuppett
Honorable Mention: Megan Wong
Boys water polo
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team: Aidan Mitchell; Paolo Iaccarino
Girls water polo
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team: Sahra Sutaria
Honorable Mention: Kayla Bistrain
Girls tennis
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team Singles: Samantha Wallace
First Team Doubles: Sophia Shao and Sofia Mujica; Miu Kikuchi and Madison Chin
Field hockey
SCVAL De Anza Division
Sophomore of the Year: Devi Shah
First Team: Taylor Athens; Lauren Han
Second Team: Anna (Baya) Damian; Sarah Zoglin
Girls cross-country
SCVAL El Camino Division
First Team: Fiona Bodkin; Riley Capuano; Lauren Soobrian; Maddy Randall; Jasleen Sidhu; Shelli Lewis; Ella Fadil
Girls golf
SCVAL El Camino Division
Outstanding Senior: Sophie Thai
Outstanding Freshman: Cami Thai
Coach of the Year: Abe Roof
First Team: Sophie Thai; Cami Thai
Second Team: Madison Woo; Kara Chou
Mountain View High
Football
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team: Leo Navarro; Min Kant; Joe Brown; Quinton
Mastropietro; Jackson Steffen
Second Team: Kevin Bautista; Aiden Gefken; Chris Barmore; Dillon Daniels; Kaleb Ecklund
Girls volleyball
SCVAL De Anza Division
Outstanding Sophomore: Lyric Manson
First Team: Andi Turner; Tessa Hunter; Millie Kopp; Manson
Honorable Mention: Lydia Weeks
Boys water polo
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team: Quinlan Corsiglia
Honorable Mention: Dylan Leahy
Girls water polo
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team: Ana Nardelli
Honorable Mention: Kristi Cambouris
Girls tennis
SCVAL De Anza Division
First Team: Penelope Wong
Boys cross-country
SCVAL El Camino Division
First Team: Emmanuel Le-
blond; Evan Markelz; Nicholas Trepanier
Girls cross-country
SCVAL El Camino Division
First Team: Julia Gentin;
Eliana Montgomery; Carly Heltzel
Girls golf
SCVAL El Camino Division
First Team: Kaitlyn Hahn
Second Team: Michelle Liou
St. Francis High
Football
West Catholic Athletic League
Player of the Year: Viliami Teu
Tight End of the Year: Dillon Golden
Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year: Uluakinofo Taliauli
Linebacker of the Year: Camilo Arquette
Co-Kicker of the Year: Matthew Karic
First Team: Teu; Arquette; Taliauli; Nico Andrighetto; Tim Netane; Paddy Casey; Jeffrey Xu
Second Team: Golden, Michael Taliauli; Josh Perry
Honorable Mention: Karic; Tyler Evans; Esaia Vavao; Peyton Warford; John Williams
Girls volleyball
WCAL
First Team: Erin Curtis; Madison Pietsch
Second Team: Lanuola Saulala; Lauren Scheffler
Honorable Mention: Whitney Wallace
Boys water polo
WCAL
First Team: Terence O’Donnell
Second Team: Nicholas Verstak; Andrew Blanco
Honorable Mention: Brody Ghashghai
Girls water polo
WCAL
First Team: Mason Spencer; Hailey Multz; Tiffany Maguire
Second Team: Alison Giusti; Sara Withers
Honorable Mention: Hannah Multz
Girls tennis
WCAL
Singles Player of the Year: Emily Tan
Doubles Team of the Year: Pra-
mati Barath and Emily Williams
First Team: Tan; Barath; Williams; Jolie Wang
Field hockey
SCVAL De Anza Division
Defensive MVP: Madeline Vo
Goalie MVP: Audrey Pace
Coach of the Year: Nicole Ng
First Team: Evelyn Yandle; Ella Scharrenberg; Jordan Reicher
Second Team: Madison Ferraro; Sara Waddell; Hope Fordyce
Honorable Mention: Avery Janosky; Emma Moran
Girls golf
WCAL
First Team: Sohini Pillay
Boys cross-country
WCAL
First Team: Jack Sloan
Girls cross-country
WCAL
First Team: Sabrina Zanetto; Hinako Yamamoto; Lillian Kaelber; Anna Fawcett; Caitlin Cilley
Bellarmine College Prep
Boys water polo
WCAL
First Team: Thomas Walker (Los Altos resident)