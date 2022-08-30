LA football Fagin

Los Altos High receiver Zach Fagin makes a leaping catch over an Independence defender.

 R. Alan Hwang/Special to the Town Crier

Mike Garrity’s head-coaching debut couldn’t have gone much better Friday night. His Los Altos High football team routed Independence 44-8 by dominating all three phases of the season opener.

Explosive on offense, opportunistic on special teams and downright stingy on defense, the host Eagles built a big lead early and turned the non-league game into a blowout by the third quarter.

