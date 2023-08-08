Brittany Taylor

Brittany Taylor is the new girls basketball coach at Los Altos High. She previously coached at St. Francis High and Woodside Priory.

 Courtesy of Brittany Taylor

While many coaches are hired to turn around a struggling program, Brittany Taylor inherits a Los Altos High girls basketball team already pointed in the right direction.

“I’d like to continue the team’s success,” she said. “But I have big shoes to fill; they were in the CCS championship game last season.”

