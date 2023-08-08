While many coaches are hired to turn around a struggling program, Brittany Taylor inherits a Los Altos High girls basketball team already pointed in the right direction.
“I’d like to continue the team’s success,” she said. “But I have big shoes to fill; they were in the CCS championship game last season.”
The Eagles advanced to the Central Coast Section Division I final two of the last three seasons, also qualifying for the Northern California playoffs both times. That was under Erik Stuart, who told the Town Crier in April that he resigned because he needed “a rest from the full burden and stress of being a head varsity coach,” after three years at the helm.
Before applying for the job in May, Taylor admitted to being unsure about adding to her workload – she is the senior program director at the El Camino YMCA and also runs her own youth basketball club – but ultimately couldn’t resist the opportunity.
“At first, I was thinking, ‘I have a lot going on right now – should I do this?,’” Taylor recalled. “But I went for it. It aligns with what I’ve got going, and I think this is a good time to take this next leap. I’m prepared for it.”
Taylor played basketball at St. Francis High and Menlo College, then went into coaching. Returning to St. Francis, the East Palo Alto native served as a varsity assistant and junior varsity head coach during her six years with the girls basketball program. After spending the 2021-22 season as varsity assistant for the girls team at Woodside Priory, Taylor took last season off to focus on her club, 3D Hoops Skills Academy.
“I’m well versed in the basketball world,” Taylor said. “With my experience in other programs, I can add another level and continue the momentum (at Los Altos).”
Based on how quickly Taylor was hired – she said the job was offered to her fewer than 10 days after her interview – school administrators surely agree.
“What stood out was her positive energy and experience coaching,” Los Altos athletic director Michelle Noeth said of Taylor’s interview. “She was very personable and (we)felt she would be a great fit at LAHS.”
Taylor met with the team – and with Stuart – just before school let out for the summer.
“Naturally, change is a little scary, so they were a little anxious – it was anxious excitement,” she said of that initial encounter with the players. “But I received a warm welcome. I think my passion was comforting to them.”
The Eagles return three key players from last season’s squad: seniors Natalie Holm and Macy Watson, along with sophomore Ella McFarlane. Forward Holm
led the team in scoring and rebounding as a junior, while center Watson ranked third in both categories. Guard McFarlane played significant minutes off the bench as a freshman.
Although Los Altos didn’t play a summer league season, Taylor said she did hold open gym sessions that drew 12-18 players, including some incoming freshmen.
Fall conditioning is next, and the Eagles will need it to play Taylor’s up-tempo style.
“We’re running,” she said. “I’m a fast-paced, defensive-minded coach. I want to play fast and generate easy baskets with defensive pressure and big energy.”
Taylor can’t wait for the season to start in late November.
“I’m very excited to step in and continue the momentum,” she said. “I want to build it up.”
Her goals include finishing at the top of the SCVAL De Anza Division (Los Altos was third last year) and contending for the CCS crown again.
“I also want to see the girls improve from the beginning to the end of the season,” Taylor said. “Watching them be passionate about hoops and improving is a joy.”
