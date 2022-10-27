photo.jpeg

St. Francis High’s Sammy Franco, center, and Faith Crouch, right, try to block a shot by Mitty’s Katelyn Cook in Tuesday’s league finale. The Lancers, who won the match in five sets, have landed the top seed in the CCS Open Division playoffs and will host No. 8 Los Altos in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

Thursday’s seeding meeting for the Central Coast Section girls volleyball playoffs didn’t produce many surprises, at least not locally.  

The section’s only undefeated team, St. Francis High, is the top seed in the Open Division, the most competitive bracket. The Lancers (28-0) claimed the West Catholic Athletic League crown with Tuesday’s five-set win at Mitty (26-7), seeded second in the Open. 

