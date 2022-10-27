Thursday’s seeding meeting for the Central Coast Section girls volleyball playoffs didn’t produce many surprises, at least not locally.
The section’s only undefeated team, St. Francis High, is the top seed in the Open Division, the most competitive bracket. The Lancers (28-0) claimed the West Catholic Athletic League crown with Tuesday’s five-set win at Mitty (26-7), seeded second in the Open.
