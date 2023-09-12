09_13_23_SPORTS_FTBL_SF_MackMrowka_catch_.jpg

St. Francis High receiver Mack Mrowka makes a difficult catch in Friday’s game against De La Salle.

St. Francis High’s annual battle with football powerhouse De La Salle High started out well for the host Lancers, but the Spartans overwhelmed them with their running game in the second half to prevail 35-17 Friday night.

St. Francis coach Greg Calcagno praised his team’s first-half effort, but he said the Lancers didn’t do enough in the second half to win. The Lancers scored only three points, failing to capitalize on three of their four second-half possessions. 

09_13_23_SPORTS_FTBL_SF_AndrewScharrenberg_TDrun_.jpg

St. Francis running back Andrew Scharrenberg scores one of his two touchdowns in Friday’s game.

