Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
St. Francis High’s annual battle with football powerhouse De La Salle High started out well for the host Lancers, but the Spartans overwhelmed them with their running game in the second half to prevail 35-17 Friday night.
St. Francis coach Greg Calcagno praised his team’s first-half effort, but he said the Lancers didn’t do enough in the second half to win. The Lancers scored only three points, failing to capitalize on three of their four second-half possessions.
“Tough loss. Fourteen to 14 at half; we take that. We knew they were going to come in and give us everything they had, and 14-14, we kind of liked that,” Calcagno said. “We get the ball to start the second half, don’t do anything.”
Both of St. Francis’ touchdowns came on runs from halfback Andrew Scharrenberg, who has now exceeded 100 rushing yards this season. His first score came on a 54-yard run with 8:21 left in the second quarter, answering an early touchdown by De La Salle (1-2).
Just before halftime, Scharrenberg struck again with the Lancers facing fourth-and-1 inside the Spartans’ 5-yard line. The senior looked stymied facing a wall of defenders in the initial run up the middle before bouncing outside left for a clear path to end zone. Capping an 11-play drive, the TD – coupled with Christopher Han’s extra point – tied the game at 14 with 52 seconds to go in the half.
“We know what we have in Kingston (Keanaaina),” Calcagno said of St. Francis’s lead running back. “We need another guy, and Andrew really stepped up. We thought he had the potential, especially after he has practiced this year. We feel really good about how he played.”
The game remained tied until late in the third quarter when the Spartans, behind their run-heavy offense, scored a touchdown to go up 21-14. The Lancers responded with a 14-play, nearly eight-minute drive that resulted in a Han field goal, cutting their deficit to 21-17.
De La Salle answered with an eight-play, all-rushing drive capped by quarterback Toa Faavae’s third rushing touchdown of the night. The extra point pushed the Spartans’ lead to 28-17 with 4:19 to play.
St. Francis failed to get a first down on a fourth-and-10 play from its own 20, and the Spartans soon scored on running back Dominic Kelley’s second TD of the game. De La Salle finished with 267 yards rushing on 43 carries and completed two of its four passes for 25 yards.
“From our side, we felt like 10 guys were doing their job, and one messes up, and you can’t win, especially against teams like this,” Calcagno said of the second half. “So all 11 have to make plays, not just 10 out of 11.”
St. Francis quarterback Aaron Knapp said the team executed in the first half but made mental mistakes in the second that haunted the Lancers against a talented team. He was confident St. Francis would bounce back heading into its West Catholic Athletic League season next week.
“I thought we showed a lot of good out there, and there’s a lot we can improve on,” the junior said.
Other local results
Mountain View improved to 2-1 with a 40-21 home victory over Leigh Friday. Kevin Conway threw four TD passes – three of them to receiver Lex Silver.
Los Altos fell to 0-3 with Friday’s 33-7 loss to visiting Capuchino. The Eagles entered the second quarter up 7-6, but they were outscored 20-0 the rest of the half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments