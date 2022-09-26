At halftime of Friday’s West Catholic Athletic League opener, the St. Francis High football team had a lot to feel good about. The Lancers only trailed undefeated Serra 8-7, thanks to some big plays on defense and an offense that came to life in the final minutes of the half.
The second half was a different story. Unable to contain the Padres’ multidimensional offense or advance the ball beyond midfield, St, Francis fell 29-7.
“We have a ton of respect for the other team, but we knew that this was a game that we were capable of winning if we played our best – and we showed our best in the first half,” quarterback Matt Dougherty said. “Ultimately, we didn’t keep that intensity going in the second half, and that’s something we’re going to have to work on. We battled, but we have to finish.”
Dougherty finished the Lancers’ lone scoring drive with a 23-yard touchdown to receiver Riley Long, who snared the pass after sprinting into the left side of the end zone with 56 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
“Riley made a great route – the linebacker stopped and he kept going,” said Dougherty, pressured as he threw the ball. “He was wide open in the end zone, and I found him.”
It capped a 14-play, 74-yard drive that cut St. Francis’ deficit to a point after Leonardo Maiuolo’s PAT. Before that series, the Lancers (1-3 overall) hadn’t picked up a first down.
Serra (4-0) encountered similar resistance when it had the ball. Outside of their 88-yard scoring drive early in the second quarter – which ended with halfback Danny Niu’s 1-yard TD plunge (followed by Jabari Mann’s two-point run) – the Padres struggled offensively in the first half.
Serra went three-and-out on its first two possessions, and St. Francis safety Junior Fiaui blew up the visitors’ fourth-down run midway through the second quarter by corralling Jayden Weber in the backfield. The Lancers’ other starting safety, Keala Keanaaina, intercepted a Serra pass just before halftime.
“We wanted to stand toe to toe with them – let’s see what we got,” St. Francis coach Greg Calcagno said of his team’s first-half performance. “I really like how we responded today.”
But the Padres, the top-ranked team in Northern California, had a resounding response in the second half.
Serra scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the third quarter, the first coming on Maealiuaki Smith’s 25-yard pass to an open Weber. After a three-and-out series by St. Francis, the Padres took advantage of a short field (starting at the Lancers’ 43) by scoring on Joey Villaroman’s 3-yard run. The extra point extended Serra’s lead to 22-7 with 3:07 left in the third.
After St. Francis’ next drive stalled deep in its own territory, the Padres got the ball back near midfield and needed just three plays to reach the end zone. Malachi Gastrock plowed through defenders on a 13-yard run early in the fourth quarter for the game’s final TD.
Dougherty threw an interception on the Lancers’ next possession, and Serra chewed up six minutes of clock before attempting a field goal that missed the uprights.
“We’ve got to do a little bit more offensively in the second half to keep us in the game, but we battled,” said Calcagno, whose team was limited to 93 yards of offense. “(Dougherty) did what he was supposed to do, and he played well. There’s a lot to build on for us after today’s game, for sure.”
St. Francis visits St. Ignatius (0-1, 1-3) 7 p.m. Friday.
