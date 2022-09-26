Matt Dougherty

St. Francis quarterback Matt Dougherty hands the ball to Keala Keanaaina in Friday’s home game against Serra. After scoring late in the first half, the Lancers struggled to move the ball the rest of the game.

 R. Alan Hwang/Special to the Town Crier

At halftime of Friday’s West Catholic Athletic League opener, the St. Francis High football team had a lot to feel good about. The Lancers only trailed undefeated Serra 8-7, thanks to some big plays on defense and an offense that came to life in the final minutes of the half.

The second half was a different story. Unable to contain the Padres’ multidimensional offense or advance the ball beyond midfield, St, Francis fell 29-7.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.