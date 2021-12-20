St. Francis High recognized 10 seniors at a college signing day ceremony held Dec. 15. Front, from left: Camilo Arquette (football, Northern Arizona University), Audrey Holden (swimming, Cornell University), Audrey Pace (field hockey, Wesleyan University), Viliami Teu (football, San Jose State), Claire Turner (softball, Georgetown University) and Abigail Wickersham (swimming, University of Pennsylvania). Back: Christopher Hersh (men’s volleyball, UCLA), Denaris DeRosa (football, San Jose State), Uluakinofo Taliauli (football, San Jose State) and Dillon Golden (football, Brown University).