St. Francis High held two signing day ceremonies in the fall to celebrate senior athletes who have committed to colleges.
The first event was held in November. Honorees included Brooke Deppiesse (softball, Boston University), Wyatt King (baseball, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo), Ryan Luna (wrestling, Presbyterian College), Bailey McDermott (softball, Merrimack College), Sydney Stewart (softball, University of Washington), Sara Withers (water polo, Villanova University), Isaiah Kerr (basketball, University of Montana), Jasmine Hsiao (softball, Brown University), Madison Franco (rowing, University of Portland), Jessica Oakland (softball, University of Minnesota), Madison Pietsch (volleyball, USC) and Hailey Multz (water polo, Cal State Long Beach).
The second event was held Dec. 15. Honorees included Camilo Arquette (football, Northern Arizona University), Audrey Holden (swimming, Cornell University), Audrey Pace (field hockey, Wesleyan University), Viliami Teu (football, San Jose State), Claire Turner (softball, Georgetown University), Abigail Wickersham (swimming, University of Pennsylvania). Back: Christopher Hersh (men’s volleyball, UCLA), Denaris DeRosa (football, San Jose State), Uluakinofo Taliauli (football, San Jose State) and Dillon Golden (football, Brown University).