St. Francis High last week honored 15 seniors who have committed to play a sport in college.
They included Landen Matthews (soccer, Texas Christian University), Anna Fawcett (cross-country/track, Boston University), Kaya Rosa (soccer, University of the Pacific), Nika Gholami (golf, Chapman University), Leonardo Maiuolo (football/wrestling, Williams College), Aileen Zheng (swimming, UC Davis), Junior Fiaui (football, University of Hawaii), Ned Righellis (football, Southern Methodist University), Jack Surdey (baseball, Baylor University), Ajay Griffin (baseball/football, Grinnell College), Eli Duncan (baseball, University of North Carolina at Charlotte), Evelyn Fuelscher (lacrosse, Vassar College), Andrew Carrasquillo (football, Claremont McKenna College), Alison Giusti (water polo, UC Davis) and Kyle Maddison (basketball, Stevens Institute of Technology).
