Playing in his first game in almost a year, quarterback Matt Dougherty rallied the St. Francis High football team to a 35-28 season-opening win over visiting Central Catholic Friday night.

Dougherty, injured in the Lancers’ upset of De La Salle last September, threw three second-half touchdowns Friday – two of them to receiver Andrew Adkison – to help his team overcome a 14-7 halftime deficit.

