St. Francis High’s Sami Pompei is the 2021-22 Central Coast Section Winter Sport Honor Coach for girls basketball.
The Pinewood School graduate has coached for 10 years, hired by St. Francis in 2017 after five years at Los Gatos. Pompei has guided three teams to the CCS finals.
Off the court, she volunteers at Hope’s Corner homeless shelter, is the freshman/sophomore class adviser and the adviser of the Walking in Light Club, which offers support to students dealing with the loss of a parent or one with a serious illness.