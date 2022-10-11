Erin Curtis

St. Francis High’s Erin Curtis, right, goes for the kill against St. Ignatius.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

Don’t expect the undefeated St. Francis High girls volleyball team to get overconfident because of its sweeping success against league rival and defending NorCal champ Mitty.

“It’s nice to be 2-0 against them, but we’ve been here before,” coach Lake Merchen said a day after his team’s 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 home win Oct. 4. “We know they’ll get better, and they have a great coach in Jon Wallace. It will be harder every time we play them.”

