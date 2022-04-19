St. Francis High officials last week announced that Therren Wilburn has been named the school’s new director of athletics, effective July 1.
Wilburn comes to St. Francis from Cathedral Catholic High in San Diego, where he is in his third year as the assistant director of athletics. Wilburn previously worked at Palo Alto High, serving as athletic director for two years and as assistant AD his first year.
A Bay Area native, Wilburn earned a master’s degree in sports management and a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from San Jose State University.
“I look forward to learning about and leading the department that has been a model of success for education-based athletics in Silicon Valley,” Wilburn said in a St. Francis press release issued April 7. “I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences and lessons that I’ve gained in my career with the hope of building upon the established Lancer culture. More than anything I am looking to be a role model to our student-athletes and the St. Francis High School community.”
Wilburn will take over for Michael Pilawski, who is moving to a new role at St. Francis after 18 years as director of athletics. He will be the vice principal of campus life, overseeing activities, athletics and the dean’s office. In this new supervisory role, Pilawski will help develop a shared vision for Holy Cross leadership across all co-curricular programs in the school, according to the re-lease.
Pilawski is excited to work with Wilburn.
“Therren is an innovative and compassionate leader who values the principle of servant leadership. He is someone who will elevate our programs to new levels of success on and off the playing fields,” Pilawski said in a statement.
“We are thrilled to combine Therren’s experience, pas-sion and vision for high school athletics with the incredible foundation our coaches, student-athletes and families have established at our school.”