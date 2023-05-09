Junior Fehoko

Junior Fehoko signals that San Jose State has possession in a 2020 game. The St. Francis High graduate was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys last month.

 Courtesy of San Jose State Athletics

St. Francis High graduate Junior Fehoko is headed to the NFL.

The San Jose State defensive lineman was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round (No. 129 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft April 29.

