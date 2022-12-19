St. Francis High School graduate Rebecca Perez (class of 2016) has gone from assistant football coach at San Jose State University to head of football recruitment at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
The Mountain View native, who accepted the position last spring, moved to New York over the summer to start the job.
Perez previously served as a defensive assistant at San Jose State. In high school, she was the team manager for St. Francis’ baseball and football teams.
Perez said she grew up watching St. Francis football games with her friends and siblings before attending the school, which is where her love for sports blossomed.
Perez said she had always been interested in the coaching side of football but discovered her skill for recruiting during her time at San Jose State. That led her to pursue the opportunity at Army.
At West Point, Perez said she communicates and forges relationships with potential recruits daily while consulting with the coaching staff to build a strong recruitment class. Considering the U.S. military’s strict rules for admission to the school, Perez noted that her job is more difficult than it is at other institutions.
“The recruiting process is a lot different here than it is at any other school,” she said. “There are so many restrictions that go into the decision. We have to cast a wide net into a really small pond.”
Perez added that at first, she was unsure about making the move to the East Coast. However, she’s settled in nicely.
“It’s never easy being away from home, but it really feels like we’re a family here,” she said. “The coaches are incredible at what they do, and the players inspire me every day.”
While Perez enjoys recruiting so far, she said coaching might still be in the cards for her future.
