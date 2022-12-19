Rebecca Perez

Rebecca Perez holds the Mountain West Conference championship trophy San Jose State won in 2020 when she served as an assistant coach.

 Courtesy of Rebecca Perez

St. Francis High School graduate Rebecca Perez (class of 2016) has gone from assistant football coach at San Jose State University to head of football recruitment at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The Mountain View native, who accepted the position last spring, moved to New York over the summer to start the job.

