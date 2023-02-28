With Saturday’s 3-0 win over Menlo-Atherton, the St. Francis High girls soccer team realized the goal that eluded the Lancers a year ago – their first CCS Open Division title.
“Last year was a tough one,” St. Francis coach Carlos Barboza said of losing to Mountain View in the title game, “but it makes this year’s championship that much better.”
The top-seeded Lancers (22-1-0) jumped to an early lead against the No. 2 Bears (15-1-5) and held a 2-0 advantage at halftime.
Kamryn Rosa scored the first goal, set up by a corner kick eight minutes into the match. The M-A goalie deflected the initial shot by Sophia Murdock, but Rosa “cleaned it up,” Barboza said. “It was a dream start.”
Charlotte Koehler accounted for St. Francis’ other goals, both from a distance. The junior’s second score, coming 10 minutes into the second half, was from about 30 yards out. Assisted by Rosa, Koehler’s shot sailed right over the goalie’s head.
“Charlotte pops up when needed,” Barboza said. “In big games, she takes hold of the match. She’s such an impactful player.”
With a three-goal lead, the Lancers continued to play keepaway – frustrating the Bears.
“We made them chase the ball,” the coach said. “Our best defending is with the ball.”
Now St. Francis will chase a NorCal title. The top seed in Division I, the Lancers were set to host No. 8 San Ramon Valley (23-3-1) in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
“This group is hungry,” Barboza said. “They’re not done.”
MV girls also advance to NorCal
Mountain View’s CCS run ended in the Open semifinals, but that was good enough to earn a berth in the NorCal Division I playoffs.
The sixth-seeded Spartans (14-4-3) were scheduled to visit No. 3 Del Oro (10-5-5) of Loomis Tuesday.
Mountain View, the third seed in CCS Open, beat No. 6 Menlo before falling to Menlo-Atherton in the semis Feb. 22. The teams played to a scoreless tie before the Bears prevailed 4-3 on PKs.
LA boys and girls miss NorCal
The Los Altos girls qualified for CCS Open as the eighth seed, which meant a meeting with St. Francis in the first round Feb. 18. The Eagles’ 3-1 loss ended their season at 10-6-2; only Open teams that made it past the quarters qualified for NorCal.
The Los Altos boys went as far as the CCS Division III semifinals Feb. 22. That’s where the sixth-seeded Eagles (11-5-2) fell 1-0 at No. 2 Lincoln, the eventual champion.
