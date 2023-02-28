SF soccer Sophie Murdock

St. Francis High’s Sophie Murdock controls the ball in Saturday’s CCS Open Division final.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/special to the Town Crier

With Saturday’s 3-0 win over Menlo-Atherton, the St. Francis High girls soccer team realized the goal that eluded the Lancers a year ago – their first CCS Open Division title.

“Last year was a tough one,” St. Francis coach Carlos Barboza said of losing to Mountain View in the title game, “but it makes this year’s championship that much better.”

