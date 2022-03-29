St. Francis High last month honored eight more seniors who have committed to play a sport in college next school year.
Honorees included Nico Andrighetto (football, University of Michigan), Neil Chulani (tennis, Pomona College), Caroline Kane (soccer, Princeton University), Matthew Karic (football, Bucknell University), Layne Kohler (soccer, University of Chicago), Clayton Lynam (football, UC Davis) Ella Norris (volleyball, Tufts University) and Lauren Scheffler (volleyball, New York University).
In total, 30 St. Francis senior athletes have committed to colleges; the others were recognized at similar on-campus events held in November and December.