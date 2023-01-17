Nathan Heppberger

St. Francis High senior forward Nathan Heppberger, leaping at right, attempts to defend a shot by Mitty’s Gavin Ripp in last week’s league game.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

Down 51-40 entering the final quarter, the St. Francis High boys basketball team cut its deficit to four midway through the fourth last week against Mitty. That’s when the host Lancers ran out of steam and made some costly turnovers, allowing the Monarchs to prevail 68-60 Jan. 10.

Anujan Tennathur and fellow senior Kyle Maddison spearheaded St. Francis’ comeback, doing the bulk of the scoring in the fourth. Tennathur finished with 19 points and Maddison scored 10, including a pair of 3s in the last quarter.

