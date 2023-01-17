Down 51-40 entering the final quarter, the St. Francis High boys basketball team cut its deficit to four midway through the fourth last week against Mitty. That’s when the host Lancers ran out of steam and made some costly turnovers, allowing the Monarchs to prevail 68-60 Jan. 10.
Anujan Tennathur and fellow senior Kyle Maddison spearheaded St. Francis’ comeback, doing the bulk of the scoring in the fourth. Tennathur finished with 19 points and Maddison scored 10, including a pair of 3s in the last quarter.
Mitty dominated the glass throughout the West Catholic Athletic League contest, with Princeton commit Derek Sangster scoring several second-chance baskets in the first half en route to his 18 points.
St. Francis played Mitty close for the first quarter, trailing 18-15 at the end of it.
In the second quarter, the bigger Monarchs continued to dominate in the paint, quickly jumping out to an eight-point lead that grew to 12 by halftime.
In the third quarter, Mitty’s lead ballooned to 17 before the Lancers made their final run.
TJ Motil joined Tennathur and Maddison as St. Francis’ double-digit scorers in the game. Senior guard Motil hit a team-best four 3s to finish with 12 points.
The loss dropped St. Francis to 1-2 in the WCAL and 8-4 overall. Mitty improved to 3-0 in league and 11-1 overall.
The Lancers visit Sacred Heart Cathedral 7:30 p.m. Friday in another WCAL contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments