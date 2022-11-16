Havannah Hoeft

St. Francis High's Havannah Hoeft, right, goes for the block against Mitty. The senior setter had 42 assists and five blocks in the Lancers' NorCal Open Division final win over the Monarchs Tuesday night.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

After getting past league rival Mitty for the sixth time this season to win the Northern California Open Division final Tuesday (Nov. 15), the undefeated St. Francis High girls volleyball team is bracing for an even bigger challenge.

The Lancers (34-0) are poised to face the top-ranked team in the nation, Cathedral Catholic (41-0), in Saturday’s state final in Southern California. The Dons hadn’t lost a set prior to Tuesday’s SoCal Open Division final against Mira Costa, which went four games.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.