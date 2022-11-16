After getting past league rival Mitty for the sixth time this season to win the Northern California Open Division final Tuesday (Nov. 15), the undefeated St. Francis High girls volleyball team is bracing for an even bigger challenge.
The Lancers (34-0) are poised to face the top-ranked team in the nation, Cathedral Catholic (41-0), in Saturday’s state final in Southern California. The Dons hadn’t lost a set prior to Tuesday’s SoCal Open Division final against Mira Costa, which went four games.
“They’re a great team,” St. Francis coach Lake Merchen said of San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic. “But if we play great volleyball on our side, I think we’ll be all right. We’ll have a good shot at it.”
The Lancers, who have dropped just nine sets all season, played plenty of great volleyball Tuesday night. Top-seeded St. Francis defeated No. 2 Mitty 25-20, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22 to claim its first NorCal crown in 12 years.
The host Lancers started strong, building a five-point advantage early in the first set and never relinquishing the lead. They won the second set in similar fashion.
The Monarchs (30-8) came alive in the third set, jumping to an early lead and maintaining it. Undeterred, St. Francis remained aggressive in the fourth set while making few errors.
“We did a great job coming out in the fourth set and playing our game again,” Merchen said.
Outside hitter Taylor Williams totaled 22 kills for the Lancers, including the match-winner.
“She’s a special kid and a special player,” Merchen said of the junior. “I’m glad she’s on our side.”
Sammy Franco added eight kills, Faith Crouch had seven and Erin Curtis contributed five. Setter Havannah Hoeft tallied 42 assists, three kills and a team-best five blocks.
Saturday’s state championship match is set for 6:30 p.m. at Santiago Canyon College in Orange.
