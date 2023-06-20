Before Paige Kasso became a standout sprinter at Los Altos High, she played youth soccer. Her family soon observed, however, that a vital piece of soccer equipment was preventing the elementary school student from truly enjoying the game.
“My mom said the ball got in the way, and that I just wanted to run,” said Kasso, who graduated from Los Altos June 8.
So run, she did. Kasso took up cross-country in junior high but soon changed course again.
“I got exercise-induced asthma in seventh grade,” she said. “That’s when I realized distance was not for me and I changed to sprints.”
Excelling in races from 100 to 800 meters at Egan Junior High, Kasso had finally found her sport.
“I just like running,” the Los Altos resident said. “Track is a lot of fun.”
Eager to join the track and field team once she got to Los Altos High, Kasso faced another hurdle: the pandemic.
“We had only one meet my freshman year, and my sophomore season was also shortened because of COVID,” she recalled. “I spent that season trying to match my time (in the 100-meter dash) from my freshman year, and I was a millisecond off.”
Motivated to improve
As a junior, she was more determined than ever to run the race in under 13.78 seconds.
“I came back angry and wanted to beat that time,” Kasso said. “I dropped a second and kept that passion this year.”
It showed. Kasso ran even faster this season, clocking a personal-best 12.54 at the CCS Top 8 meet in April, and won the 100 at the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League championships the next month.
“Paige is an inspiration, as she has worked hard and steadily improved over the years,” Los Altos co-head coach Steph MacKenzie said after the league meet. “She was sixth at SCVAL last year and is now champion.”
Kasso qualified for the Central Coast Section finals in the 100 and 200, running a personal-record 26.23 in the latter. While she didn’t qualify for the state meet in either event, she did advance as part of the Eagles’ 4x100 relay team that placed second at CCS and first at the league finals.
“That was such a cool experience,” Kasso said. “You get to see the best in the state run and compete against them. The stands were packed, and it’s scary at first, but I told my teammates to focus on what we’ve been doing the entire season.”
Kasso anchored the relay, which also included Megan MacKenzie, Daniela Hughes and Ananya Vaswani. They combined to run a 49.20 – their second-fastest time of the season – to place 24th in the preliminaries.
That race marked the end of Kasso’s season, but not her track career. She is bound for Linfield College in Oregon, where she plans to run for the team and major in digital art.
“I’m excited about it,” Kasso said.
Scholarship for service
Kasso is also elated to receive a $9,000 college scholarship from the late Hardy Jones’ fund at Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation in recognition of her service and school projects. She grew up down the street from Dr. Jones, an orthopedic surgeon and sculptor who died in 2016, and wife Jane Bryan-Jones.
Kasso wrote a picture book about Dr. Jones, “The Man Behind the Sculptures,” for her design class at Freestyle Academy of Communications Arts and Technology.
“I started tearing up,” Kasso said of learning she won the scholarship. “I knew how much the book meant to (Bryan-Jones), but I didn’t really realize the impact it had.”
Kasso received the scholarship at the Eagle Court of Honor ceremony held June 3 at Covington School, where she installed her Eagle Scout project over spring break. A member of Troop 201, Covington alumna Kasso created a sensory path that features hopscotch and other activities for children who follow it.
“It’s a way for kids to get their energy out when they’re on a break from class,” said Kasso, who estimated that she spent 140 hours on the project.
Kasso’s summer is shaping up to be almost as busy as her spring. She said she will follow a trip to England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales with her design teacher and other students from Freestyle by meeting up with her parents in Ireland before visiting relatives in Norway. After spending a month there as an au pair, Kasso will return to the U.S. in time for her family’s annual camping trip in Fort Bragg. Then, it’s off to Linfield in mid-August.
