Paige Kasso

Paige Kasso runs the anchor leg of Los Altos High’s 4x100-meter relay team at last month’s SCVAL championships.

 Malcolm Slaney/Special to the Town Crier

Before Paige Kasso became a standout sprinter at Los Altos High, she played youth soccer. Her family soon observed, however, that a vital piece of soccer equipment was preventing the elementary school student from truly enjoying the game.

“My mom said the ball got in the way, and that I just wanted to run,” said Kasso, who graduated from Los Altos June 8.

