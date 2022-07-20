SF’s Carson named coach of the year
VolleyballMag.com this month named St. Francis High’s Jonah Carson as its Boys High School Coach of the Year. In the spring, Carson guided the Lancers to West Catholic Athletic League, Central Coast Section and Northern California championships, and a 38-2 overall record.
LAHS needs help with sports physicals
Los Altos High seeks doctors, nurses, physical therapists and athletic trainers to volunteer to assist with sports physicals that are scheduled 4-7 p.m. Aug. 7 in the school’s multipurpose room. Adult volunteers are also needed to help with registration, taking the athletes’ height and weight, setup and checkout. To volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/ymh4hbr8. For more information, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs varsity coaches for football and wrestling, along with junior-varsity coaches for girls basketball and wrestling. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High seeks a varsity cross-country coach and JV girls soccer coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High needs coaches for girls tennis and girls golf, both fall sports. If interested, email athletic director Michael Pilawski at michaelpilawski@sfhs.com.
TC invites readers to submit story ideas
If you have an idea for a sports story or would like to comment on the section, contact sports editor Pete Borello. Reach him via email at peteb@latc.com or call him at (650) 948-9000, ext. 315.
