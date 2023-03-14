St. Francis’ Motil honored by CCS

St. Francis High’s Mike Motil was recently named the Central Coast Section’s 2022-23 Winter Sport Honor Coach for boys basketball. Motil, in his 24th year at St. Francis, guided the Lancers to the CCS Division II title last month.

