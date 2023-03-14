St. Francis’ Motil honored by CCS
St. Francis High’s Mike Motil was recently named the Central Coast Section’s 2022-23 Winter Sport Honor Coach for boys basketball. Motil, in his 24th year at St. Francis, guided the Lancers to the CCS Division II title last month.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High seeks varsity and junior varsity coaches for badminton. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity assistant coach for girls volleyball. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for almost every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
CIF’s free newsletter offered to parents
The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for the state’s high school sports, issues a free monthly newsletter via email for parents/guardians of student-athletes in California. The newsletter aims to keep parents informed of issues such as health and safety, eligibility and upcoming state championship events. To subscribe and for more information, visit cifstate.org.
TC invites readers to submit story ideas
If you have an idea for a local sports story or would like to comment on the section, email Pete Borello at peteb@latc.com.
