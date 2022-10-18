Foothill this Sunday hosts Cycle of Hope
Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley’s annual Cycle of Hope cycling event is set for Sunday at Foothill College in Los Altos Hills. The first race begins at 7 a.m. Race divisions include Century Ride (106 miles), Metric Century Ride (70 miles), Intermediate Ride (35 miles), Starter Ride (9 miles), Kids’ Ride (2K) and Virtual DIY. Registration is $20-$110. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity. To register and for more information, visit Habitatcycleofhope.org.
LAHS pumpkin patch opens in parking lot
The Los Altos High School Athletic Boosters Pumpkin Patch is set to run through Oct. 30 in the student parking lot. Hours of operation are 2-6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends, extended to 8 p.m. on days when there are home football games. Proceeds benefit Los Altos athletics.
Mtn. View boosters sponsor golf tourney
The Mountain View High School Sports Boosters’ fifth annual golf tournament is scheduled Oct. 30 at Shoreline Golf Links. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. Registration is $150 for adults and $100 for students; cost includes a school-related gift item, lunch and two drink tickets, along with entry into the longest-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests. Proceeds benefit Mountain View athletics. For more information, call Chris Dickerson at (650) 224-9748 or visit tinyurl.com/yc6d929a.
CIF sets deadline for Spirit of Sport Award
Oct. 31 is the deadline for high school seniors to apply for the 2022 Fall CIF Spirit of Sport Award. The California Interscholastic Federation, which governs the state’s prep sports, recognizes one male and one female student-athlete during each season of sport for exemplary sportsmanship, school/community service and leadership. Winners receive a patch, an award, scholarship money and recognition at the year-end CIF Federated Council dinner. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/23ecjrzm.
School’s family fun run set for November
All are welcome to run, walk or push a stroller at the Down by the Bay 5K and Tot Trot scheduled Nov. 6 at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale. The event benefits Mountain View Parent Nursery School. The Tot Trot, a 0.5K race for kids 8 and under (parents may join them), begins at 9 a.m. The 5K, a timed race open to all, starts at 9:35 a.m. There also will be a family fun area with free refreshments, games and a photo booth. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Race-day registration ($30-$50) begins at 7:45 a.m. To register in advance ($25-$40) and for more information, visit downbythebay5k.org.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High seeks junior varsity coaches for wrestling and girls basketball. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity coach for girls lacrosse, along with a frosh-soph boys basketball coach and a JV girls soccer coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis needs a girls varsity wrestling coach and an assistant coach for frosh-soph boys soccer. If interested, email athletic director Therren Wilburn at therrenwilburn@sfhs.com.
