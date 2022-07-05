LAHS needs help with sports physicals
Los Altos High seeks doctors, nurses, physical therapists and athletic trainers to volunteer to assist with sports physicals that are scheduled 4-7 p.m. Aug. 7 in the school’s multipurpose room. Adult volunteers also are needed to help with registration, taking the athletes’ height and weight, setup and check out. To volunteer, visit tinyurl.com/ymh4hbr8. For more information, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for almost every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High seeks varsity coaches for football and wrestling, along with junior varsity coaches for girls basketball and wrestling. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity cross-country coach and JV girls soccer coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
City of Mtn. View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and soccer. Student IDs are required. For more information, call (650) 903-6331.
