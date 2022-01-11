SFHS limits capacity at basketball games
St. Francis High last week announced that it will limit capacity at all home basketball games to four spectators per player from their immediate household due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Spectators for the junior varsity and varsity games must have digital tickets (sold at gofan.co/app/school/CA23039) to gain entry.
MV sets Jan. 25 for Spring Sports Night
Mountain View High’s Spring Sports Night for parents is scheduled 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 via Zoom. After an overview of expectations and requirements, there will be team breakout sessions with coaches. Spring sports begin Jan. 31 and online registration opened last week. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/df2bdnr7.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs a head coach for diving. To apply, contact athletic director Michelle Noeth at (650) 960-8857 or michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High is looking for hurdles and jumps coaches for track. To apply, contact athletic director Shelley Smith at (650) 940-4600, ext. 1421, or shelley.smith@mvla.net.