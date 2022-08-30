Foothill won’t field two teams this year
Foothill College athletic director Mike Teijeiro recently confirmed that the Owls will not field a women’s volleyball team this fall or a women’s basketball team this winter due to low turnout. He said both sports will return to the Los Altos Hills campus next school year.
Chamber tourney tees off Oct. 6 in MV
The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its inaugural golf tournament Oct. 6 at Shoreline Golf Links. Registration begins at 11 a.m., as does the putting contest. The shotgun start is at noon; a silent auction, raffle and cocktail reception/awards ceremony follow. Tickets are $160 per person or $600 per foursome. Tickets to the reception only are $50. Proceeds benefit the chamber and the programs it runs for the community and downtown business association. To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/9n5ehs6z.
Local high schools in need of coaches
Los Altos High seeks a varsity coach for wrestling, along with junior varsity coaches for wrestling and girls basketball. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity coach for girls lacrosse, along with a JV girls soccer coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for nearly every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
