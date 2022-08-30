Foothill won’t field two teams this year

Foothill College athletic director Mike Teijeiro recently confirmed that the Owls will not field a women’s volleyball team this fall or a women’s basketball team this winter due to low turnout. He said both sports will return to the Los Altos Hills campus next school year.

