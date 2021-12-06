Hot Stove Banquet canceled again
The annual Santa Clara Valley Hot Stove Banquet, which recognizes pro, college and high school baseball players from the area, has been canceled for 2022 because of the pandemic. “Due to the uncertainty of being able to have 400 attendees in one medium-sized banquet hall for this upcoming January banquet, we as a committee felt we had no other options,” Hot Stove president and CEO Sandy Wihtol wrote in an email sent Nov. 30. The former Los Altos High baseball coach cited “vaccine requirements, expecting hosts and players to travel to attend, the older generation of fans being cautious (and that) our new banquet hall is a little bit smaller” as reasons for canceling the event for the second year in a row. Wihtol added that “it is the difficult but correct decision.” The banquet raises money for youth baseball programs, and the committee still welcomes donations. To make a tax-deductible donation and for more information, visit hotstovescv.org.
Tree lot open at Mtn. View High
The Spartans Tree Lot is open at the Mountain View High football stadium. Noble firs and Nordman firs are offered, along with wreaths, tree stands and decorative reindeer. Trees are also being sold via delivery. Proceeds benefit Mountain View High athletics. Operating hours are 5-8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends. For more information, call (650) 407-1932 or visit SpartansTreeLot.com.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs head coaches for diving and badminton (varsity and JV). To apply, call athletic director Michelle Noeth at (650) 960-8857 or email michelle.noeth@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks assistant coaches in a variety of sports. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/8hwxav5b.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for almost every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.