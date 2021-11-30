Local prep teams make the grade
Varsity squads from Mountain View and Los Altos highs recently received 2021 Fall Season Scholastic Championship Team Awards from the Central Coast Section for posting collective grade-point averages that ranked among the top five teams in their sport. Honorees included Mountain View girls golf (second with a 3.831 GPA), Mountain View girls water polo (third, 3.711), Los Altos field hockey (third, 3.677) and Mountain View boys water polo (fourth, 3.635). Athletes each received a team certificate and individual certificate of commendation for their efforts.
Tree lot now open at Mtn. View High
The Spartans Tree Lot is open at the Mountain View High football stadium. Noble firs and Nordman firs are offered, along with wreaths, tree stands and decorative reindeer. Trees also are being sold via delivery. Proceeds benefit Mountain View High athletics. Operating hours are 5-8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends. For more information, call (650) 407-1932 or visit SpartansTreeLot.com.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs a head coach for diving, along with varsity and JV coaches for badminton. To apply and for more information, contact athletic director Michelle Noeth at (650) 960-8857 or michelle.noeth@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks assistant coaches in a variety of sports. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/8hwxav5b.