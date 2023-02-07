Foothill bans fans from hoops games
Foothill College administrators are not allowing spectators to attend the men’s basketball team’s remaining home games due to an altercation between crowd members at an away game last month, according to Foothill spokesperson Simon Pennington. “We have not had issues with spectators at our games,” he said, “but the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.” The Owls had four home games remaining when the decision came down. Foothill’s regular season concludes Feb. 17.
Soccer club hosts anniversary party
The MVLA Soccer Club’s 50th Anniversary Celebration is scheduled 6-11 p.m. Friday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4290 El Camino Real, Palo Alto. The event will include music, dinner and drinks. Jimmy Conrad, former member of the U.S. men’s national team who spent 13 seasons in Major League Soccer, serves as emcee. Featured guests include former MVLA players Margueritte Aozasa (coach of the reigning NCAA champion UCLA women’s team) and Teresa Noyola (honored as NCAA player of the year when her Stanford team won the NCAA title in 2011). Must be at least 18 to attend. Tickets are $100 per person or $1,000 for a table of 10. For tickets and more information, visit mvlasc.org.
City of Mtn. View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Participants are required to show their student IDs at the door. For more information, call (650) 903-6331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments