Foothill bans fans from hoops games

Foothill College administrators are not allowing spectators to attend the men’s basketball team’s remaining home games due to an altercation between crowd members at an away game last month, according to Foothill spokesperson Simon Pennington. “We have not had issues with spectators at our games,” he said, “but the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.” The Owls had four home games remaining when the decision came down. Foothill’s regular season concludes Feb. 17.

