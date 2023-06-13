SF golfers compete at section finals
St. Francis High’s Sam Baumuller and Max Oberweis-Manion placed 44th and 64th, respectively, at last month’s Central Coast Section golf championships. Baumuller shot a 79 and Oberweis-Manion carded an 89 at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs a varsity coach for boys tennis; junior varsity coaches for boys soccer, girls soccer and badminton; and a diving coach. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity girls lacrosse coach, a JV head coach for girls volleyball and an assistant coach for cross-country. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks varsity assistants for cross-country and girls water polo; JV head coaches for cross-country, field hockey, boys water polo and girls water polo; JV assistant coaches for field hockey, girls volleyball and boys water polo; a freshman head coach for field hockey; and a freshman assistant coach for girls volleyball. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/5fxum2ex.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for nearly every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country for the next school year. The positions are paid, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
CIF’s free newsletter offered to parents
The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for the state’s high school sports, issues a free monthly newsletter via email for parents/guardians of student-athletes in California. It aims to keep parents informed of issues such as health and safety, eligibility and state championships. To subscribe and for more information, visit cifstate.org.
Free pickup hoops slated Sundays in MV
Silicon Valley Basketball hosts free pickup games 9:30 a.m. to noon Sundays on the outdoor courts at Graham Middle School, 1175 Castro St., Mountain View. All skill levels, ages and genders are welcome. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/52bhe58v.
