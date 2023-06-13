SF golfers compete at section finals

St. Francis High’s Sam Baumuller and Max Oberweis-Manion placed 44th and 64th, respectively, at last month’s Central Coast Section golf championships. Baumuller shot a 79 and Oberweis-Manion carded an 89 at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch.

