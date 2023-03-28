Pinewood grad Jump returning to Stanford
Pinewood School graduate Hannah Jump, a senior on the Stanford University women’s basketball team, confirmed on social media last week that she will use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA has granted athletes impacted by the pandemic. Jump is coming off her best season, making the All-Pac-12 Team and setting the school record for most 3-pointers in a season (100). She was also named to the Academic All-America Second Team.
LAHS Color Run set for Saturday
Los Altos High’s seventh annual Color Run is scheduled Saturday on campus. The community event raises funds for the school’s athletic programs, providing updated equipment, uniforms and other necessities. Race-day registration is at 9 a.m., the Tiny Tots 60-meter dash is at 9:30 a.m., the 5K Community Run is at 10 a.m. and the prizes, food and games begin at 11 a.m. Those who register early online can pick up their Color Run T-shirts 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday. Registration is $40 for adults, $25 for high school students, $15 for children ages 6-13 and free for children 5 and under. To register, visit tinyurl.com/yf2tbpk8. For more information, call athletic director Michelle Noeth at (650) 960-8857 or email michelle.noeth@mvla.net.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs varsity and junior varsity coaches for badminton. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity assistant coach for girls volleyball. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks a varsity boys basketball coach. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/bdepb94d.
