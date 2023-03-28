Pinewood grad Jump returning to Stanford

Pinewood School graduate Hannah Jump, a senior on the Stanford University women’s basketball team, confirmed on social media last week that she will use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA has granted athletes impacted by the pandemic. Jump is coming off her best season, making the All-Pac-12 Team and setting the school record for most 3-pointers in a season (100). She was also named to the Academic All-America Second Team.

