Locals on top pick to win Pac-12 title
The Stanford University women’s soccer team – which features four local residents – enters the fall season as the favorite to win the Pac-12, based on a vote of the conference’s coaches. The Cardinal’s roster includes freshmen Esha Gupta (Los Altos High) and Allie Montoya (Mountain View High), and sophomore sisters Catherine and Sarah Paulson (St. Francis High). Host Stanford routed Sacramento State 5-0 in Thursday’s opener.
