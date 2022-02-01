All-star football game set for Saturday
Several local seniors and coaches plan to participate in this year’s Charlie Wedemeyer High School All-Star Game, scheduled 6 p.m. Saturday at Los Gatos High. The North roster includes Los Altos High’s Cole Rafferty, Mountain View’s Chris Barmore, Joe Brown, Aidan Gefken, Quinton Mastropietro and Jackson Steffen, along with St. Francis’ Camilo Arquette, Denaris DeRosa and Nofo Taliauli. Shelley Smith, who last month retired as Mountain View’s coach, will guide the North squad and be accompanied by his assistants. Tickets are $15 and only available online at tinyurl.com/y2xp9fy3. For more information, visit santaclaraallstar.com.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs a head coach for badminton, a spring sport. To apply and for more information, contact athletic director Michelle Noeth at (650) 960-8857 or michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High is looking for hurdles and jumps coaches for the spring track season. To apply and for more information, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks assistant coaches in a variety of sports. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/8hwxav5b.