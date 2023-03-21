LAHS Color Run set for April 1
Los Altos High’s seventh annual Color Run is scheduled April 1 on campus. The community event raises funds for the school’s athletic programs, providing updated equipment, uniforms and other necessities. Race-day registration is at 9 a.m., the Tiny Tots 60-meter dash is at 9:30 a.m., the 5K Community Run is at 10 a.m. and the prizes, food and games begin at 11 a.m. Those who register early online can pick up their Color Run T-shirts 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 31. Registration is $40 for adults, $25 for high school students, $15 for children ages 6-13 and free for children 5 and under. To register, visit tinyurl.com/yf2tbpk8. For more information, contact athletic director Michelle Noeth at (650) 960-8857 or michelle.noeth@mvla.net.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High seeks varsity and junior varsity coaches for badminton. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity assistant coach for girls volleyball. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for almost every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
