LAHS Color Run set for April 1

Los Altos High’s seventh annual Color Run is scheduled April 1 on campus. The community event raises funds for the school’s athletic programs, providing updated equipment, uniforms and other necessities. Race-day registration is at 9 a.m., the Tiny Tots 60-meter dash is at 9:30 a.m., the 5K Community Run is at 10 a.m. and the prizes, food and games begin at 11 a.m. Those who register early online can pick up their Color Run T-shirts 2:30-4:30 p.m. March 31. Registration is $40 for adults, $25 for high school students, $15 for children ages 6-13 and free for children 5 and under. To register, visit tinyurl.com/yf2tbpk8. For more information, contact athletic director Michelle Noeth at (650) 960-8857 or michelle.noeth@mvla.net.

