Local releases book on Oakland sports
“Goodbye, Oakland,” a book co-written by Los Altos resident Andy Dolich about the history and possible future of professional sports in the city, is scheduled to be released Tuesday by Triumph Books. Town Crier columnist Dolich runs a sports consultancy in Los Altos and previously served as an executive with the Oakland A’s and Golden State Warriors, among other pro teams. Co-author Dave Newhouse is an award-winning sportswriter/columnist who spent nearly 50 years at the Oakland Tribune. To order the book and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/wyyhvv7x.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs varsity and junior varsity coaches for badminton. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity assistant coach for girls volleyball. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks a varsity boys basketball coach. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/bdepb94d.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials for almost every sport, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. To apply and for more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
City of Mtn. View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Participants are required to show their student IDs at the door. For more information, call (650) 903-6331.
CIF’s free newsletter offered to parents
The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for the state’s high school sports, issues a free monthly newsletter via email for parents/guardians of student-athletes in California. The newsletter aims to keep parents informed of issues such as health and safety, eligibility and upcoming state championship events. To subscribe and for more information, visit cifstate.org.
Free online courses help parents, coaches
The National Federation for State High School Associations offers several free online courses for parents and coaches. The courses are available at nfhslearn.com/courses.
TC invites readers to submit story ideas
If you have an idea for a local sports story or would like to comment on the section, email Pete Borello at peteb@latc.com.
