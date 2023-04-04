Local releases book on Oakland sports

“Goodbye, Oakland,” a book co-written by Los Altos resident Andy Dolich about the history and possible future of professional sports in the city, is scheduled to be released Tuesday by Triumph Books. Town Crier columnist Dolich runs a sports consultancy in Los Altos and previously served as an executive with the Oakland A’s and Golden State Warriors, among other pro teams. Co-author Dave Newhouse is an award-winning sportswriter/columnist who spent nearly 50 years at the Oakland Tribune. To order the book and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/wyyhvv7x.

