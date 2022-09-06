Cycle of Hope returning to Foothill
Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley’s annual Cycle of Hope cycling event is set for Oct. 23 at Foothill College in Los Altos Hills. The first race begins at 7 a.m. Race divisions include Century Ride (106 miles), Metric Century Ride (70 miles), Intermediate Ride (35 miles), Starter Ride (9 miles), Kids’ Ride (2K) and Virtual DIY. Registration is $20-$110. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity. To register and for more information, visit Habitatcycleofhope.org.
MV Chamber tourney tees off Oct. 6
The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its inaugural golf tournament Oct. 6 at Shoreline Golf Links. Registration begins at 11 a.m., as does the putting contest. The shotgun start is at noon; a silent auction, raffle and cocktail reception/awards ceremony follow. Tickets are $160 per person or $600 per foursome. Tickets to the reception only are $50. Proceeds benefit the chamber and the programs it runs for the community and downtown businesses. To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/9n5ehs6z.
Local high schools in need of coaches
Los Altos High seeks a varsity coach for wrestling, along with junior varsity coaches for wrestling and girls basketball. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity coach for girls lacrosse, along with a JV girls soccer coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
TC welcomes ideas for sports stories
Readers who would like to offer a sports story idea are encouraged to email Pete Borello at peteb.latc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments