Cycle of Hope returning to Foothill

Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley’s annual Cycle of Hope cycling event is set for Oct. 23 at Foothill College in Los Altos Hills. The first race begins at 7 a.m. Race divisions include Century Ride (106 miles), Metric Century Ride (70 miles), Intermediate Ride (35 miles), Starter Ride (9 miles), Kids’ Ride (2K) and Virtual DIY. Registration is $20-$110. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity. To register and for more information, visit Habitatcycleofhope.org.

