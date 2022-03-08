Family fun run slated April 3 at Baylands
All are welcome to run, walk or push a stroller at the Down by the Bay 5K and Tot Trot scheduled for the morning of April 3 at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale. The event benefits Mountain View Parent Nursery School, a parent cooperative preschool serving Los Altos and Mountain View. The Tot Trot is a 0.5K course for kids 8 and younger, with their parents if needed. The 5K is a timed race open to all. A family fun area will feature complimentary refreshments, games and a photo booth. To register and for more information, visit downbythebay5k.org.
MVHS sports camp makes a comeback
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Spartans Sports Camp is scheduled to return this summer, running June 13 through July 29 at Mountain View High. It is open to those in grades 1-9. Cost is $499 per week (with a $25 discount for those registering by April 1), and all proceeds benefit the Mountain View High athletic department. To register or apply to be on staff, visit spartanssportscamp.com.