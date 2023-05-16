Locals move closer to U.S. Open berths
Advancing out of U.S. Open local qualifying earlier this month, two golfers from Los Altos will compete in an upcoming final qualifying event in hopes of securing berths in the 123rd tournament June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club. Mountain View High graduate Spencer Fletcher carded a 4-under 68 to finish fourth May 2 at Andalusia Country Club in La Quinta and St. Francis High grad Michael Jensen shot a 2-under 70 to tie for first May 3 at The Preserve Golf Club in Carmel.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High needs varsity and junior varsity coaches for badminton and a varsity coach for girls soccer. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity assistant coach for girls volleyball. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net. St. Francis High seeks varsity assistants for cross-country and girls water polo; JV head coaches for cross-country, field hockey, boys water polo and girls water polo; JV assistant coaches for field hockey, girls volleyball and boys water polo; a freshman head coach for field hockey; and a freshman assistant coach for girls volleyball. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/5fxum2ex.
CIF’s free newsletter offered to parents
The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for the state’s high school sports, issues a free monthly newsletter via email for parents/guardians of student-athletes in California. The newsletter aims to keep parents informed of issues such as health and safety, eligibility and upcoming state championship events. To subscribe and for more information, visit cifstate.org.
