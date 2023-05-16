Locals move closer to U.S. Open berths

Advancing out of U.S. Open local qualifying earlier this month, two golfers from Los Altos will compete in an upcoming final qualifying event in hopes of securing berths in the 123rd tournament June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club. Mountain View High graduate Spencer Fletcher carded a 4-under 68 to finish fourth May 2 at Andalusia Country Club in La Quinta and St. Francis High grad Michael Jensen shot a 2-under 70 to tie for first May 3 at The Preserve Golf Club in Carmel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.