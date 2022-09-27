LAHS pumpkin patch opens next week

The Los Altos High School Athletic Boosters Pumpkin Patch is slated to open Oct. 7 and run through Oct. 30 in the far-left corner of the student parking lot. Hours of operation are 2-6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends, extended to 8 p.m. on days when there are football games. Proceeds benefit Los Altos athletics.

