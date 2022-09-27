LAHS pumpkin patch opens next week
The Los Altos High School Athletic Boosters Pumpkin Patch is slated to open Oct. 7 and run through Oct. 30 in the far-left corner of the student parking lot. Hours of operation are 2-6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends, extended to 8 p.m. on days when there are football games. Proceeds benefit Los Altos athletics.
Mtn. View boosters host golf tourney
The Mountain View High School Sports Boosters’ fifth annual golf tournament is scheduled Oct. 30 at Shoreline Golf Links. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. Registration is $150 for adults and $100 for students; cost includes a school-related gift item, lunch and two drink tickets, along with entry into the longest-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests. Proceeds support Mountain View athletics. For more information, including how to become an event sponsor, call Chris Dickerson at (650) 224-9748 or visit tinyurl.com/yc6d929a.
Cycle of Hope returns to Foothill
Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley’s annual Cycle of Hope cycling event is set for Oct. 23 at Foothill College in Los Altos Hills. The first race begins at 7 a.m. Race divisions include Century Ride (106 miles), Metric Century Ride (70 miles), Intermediate Ride (35 miles), Starter Ride (9 miles), Kids’ Ride (2K) and Virtual DIY. Registration is $20-$110. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity. To register and for more information, visit habitatcycleofhope.org.
MV Chamber tourney tees off Oct. 6
The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural golf tournament is set for Oct. 6 at Shoreline Golf Links. Registration begins at 11 a.m., as does the putting contest. The shotgun start is at noon; a silent auction, raffle and cocktail reception/awards ceremony follow. Tickets are $160 per person or $600 per foursome. Tickets to the reception only are $50. Proceeds benefit the chamber and the programs it runs for the community and downtown business association. To register and for more information, visit tinyurl.com/9n5ehs6z.
Local high schools looking for coaches
Los Altos High seeks varsity and JV coaches for wrestling, along with a JV girls basketball coach. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity coach for girls lacrosse, along with a JV girls soccer coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires. These are paid positions and training is provided. For more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
TC invites readers to submit story ideas
If you have an idea for a local sports story or would like to comment on the section, call sports editor Pete Borello at (650) 948-9000, ext. 315, or email peteb@latc.com.
