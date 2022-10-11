CIF sets deadline for Spirit of Sport Award

Oct. 31 is the deadline for high school seniors to apply for the 2022 Fall CIF Spirit of Sport Award. The California Interscholastic Federation, which governs the state’s prep sports, will recognize one male and one female fall sport athlete for exemplary sportsmanship, school/community service and leadership. Winners receive a patch, an award, scholarship money and recognition at the year-end CIF Federated Council dinner. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/23ecjrzm.

