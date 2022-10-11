CIF sets deadline for Spirit of Sport Award
Oct. 31 is the deadline for high school seniors to apply for the 2022 Fall CIF Spirit of Sport Award. The California Interscholastic Federation, which governs the state’s prep sports, will recognize one male and one female fall sport athlete for exemplary sportsmanship, school/community service and leadership. Winners receive a patch, an award, scholarship money and recognition at the year-end CIF Federated Council dinner. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/23ecjrzm.
LAHS pumpkin patch opens in parking lot
The Los Altos High School Athletic Boosters Pumpkin Patch is set to run through Oct. 30 in the student parking lot. Hours of operation are 2-6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends, extended to 8 p.m. on days when there are home football games. Proceeds benefit Los Altos athletics.
School’s family run slated for November
All are welcome to run, walk or push a stroller at the Down by the Bay 5K and Tot Trot scheduled Nov. 6 at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale. The event benefits Mountain View Parent Nursery School, a parent cooperative preschool serving Los Altos and Mountain View. The Tot Trot, a 0.5K race for kids 8 and under (parents may join them), begins at 9 a.m. The 5K, a timed race open to all, starts at 9:35 a.m. There will be a family fun area with free refreshments, games and a photo booth. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Race-day registration ($30-$50) begins at 7:45 a.m. To register in advance ($25-$40) and for more information, visit downbythebay5k.org.
Cycle of Hope returns to Foothill
Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley’s annual Cycle of Hope cycling event is set for Oct. 23 at Foothill College in Los Altos Hills. The first race begins at 7 a.m. Registration is $20-$110. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity. To register and for more information, visit Habitatcycleofhope.org.
Mtn. View boosters host golf tourney
The Mountain View High School Sports Boosters’ annual golf tournament is scheduled Oct. 30 at Shoreline Golf Links. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. Registration is $100-$150. Proceeds benefit Mountain View athletics. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yc6d929a.
Mountain View High seeks coaches
Mountain View High needs a varsity coach for girls lacrosse (spring sport), along with a frosh-soph boys basketball coach and a JV girls soccer coach (winter sports). If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
