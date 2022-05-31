LA grad Kim playing in U.S. Women’s Open
LPGA golfer and Los Altos native Lauren Kim has qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open, set for Thursday through Sunday at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in North Carolina. The graduate of Los Altos High and Stanford University shot a two-round 1-over-par 145 to finish second at a May 10 qualifier at Morris County Golf Club in New Jersey.
Lancers honored for work in classroom
The St. Francis High gymnastics team has received a Central Coast Section 2021-2022 Spring Season Scholastic Championship Team Award for posting one of the highest grade-point averages in its sport. The Lancers’ collective GPA of 3.6000 ranks second among the section’s gymnastics team this year. The CCS presents team and individual certificates to the top five varsity teams in each spring sport.
Local high schools in need of coaches
Los Altos High seeks varsity coaches for football and wrestling, along with junior varsity coaches for girls basketball and wrestling. If interested, contact athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity cross-country coach and JV girls soccer coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
City of Mtn. View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and soccer. Student IDs required. For more information, call (650) 903-6331.
