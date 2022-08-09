SF grad in running for national honor

St. Francis High graduate Evan Williams, who plays football at Fresno State, has been named to the Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list. The award – voted on by media, former college players and coaches – is given to the nation’s top defensive back at the end of November. Williams, a senior, was an All-Mountain West First Team defensive back last season.

