SF grad in running for national honor
St. Francis High graduate Evan Williams, who plays football at Fresno State, has been named to the Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list. The award – voted on by media, former college players and coaches – is given to the nation’s top defensive back at the end of November. Williams, a senior, was an All-Mountain West First Team defensive back last season.
Chamber tourney tees off Aug. 22
The 32nd annual Los Altos Chamber of Commerce Charity Golf Classic is set for Aug. 22 at Los Altos Golf & Country Club. Registration begins at 10 a.m., as does the putting contest, with lunch following at 11:30 a.m. The shotgun start for the scramble-format tournament is at noon. The dinner party – featuring cocktails, a silent auction and prize drawing – begins at 5 p.m. Registration is $395, $100 for the party only. To register online and for more information, visit losaltoschamber.org/charity-golf-classic.
Local high schools need coaches
Los Altos High seeks varsity coaches for wrestling and diving, along with junior varsity coaches for wrestling, girls basketball and badminton. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity coach for girls lacrosse, along with a JV girls soccer coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
CIF offers newsletter for prep parents
The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for the state’s high school sports, issues a free monthly newsletter via email for parents and guardians of student-athletes. To subscribe and for more information, visit cifstate.org.
