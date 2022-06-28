Pair from Pinewood to play college hoops
Two girls basketball players who graduated from Pinewood School last month recently committed to colleges. Guards Emily Lee and Kaile Cruz will play at Pomona-Pitzer and Hawaii Hilo, respectively.
Local high schools in need of coaches
Los Altos High seeks a varsity coach for wrestling, along with JV coaches for girls basketball and wrestling. If interested, contact athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity cross-country coach and JV girls soccer coach. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
Mountain View hosts open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and soccer. Student ID required. For more information, call (650) 903-6331.
CIF offers newsletter for parents, guardians
The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for the state’s high school sports, issues a free monthly newsletter via email for parents/guardians of student-athletes in California. The newsletter aims to keep parents informed of issues such as health and safety, eligibility and upcoming state championship events. To subscribe and for more information, visit cifstate.org.
TC invites readers to submit story ideas
If you have an idea for a local sports story, email sports editor Pete Borello at peteb@latc.com.
