MV volleyball team honored for grades

Last season’s Mountain View High girls volleyball team this month received an American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for its work in the classroom. This marked the ninth consecutive year the Spartans have been honored. They also made the AVCA Honor Roll for posting a team grade-point average that ranks among the top 20 percent of recipients.

