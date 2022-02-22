MV wins league titles in basketball, soccer
The Mountain View High girls soccer team, the top seed in the Central Coast Section Open Division playoffs, completed an undefeated season (12-0) in the SCVAL De Anza Division last week. The Mountain View boys basketball team, seeded second in CCS Division I, finished as co-champion of the De Anza with Palo Alto at 10-2.
LAHS baseball season gets under way today
The Los Altos High baseball team is slated to start its season 3:30 p.m. today at Serra. The Eagles are coming off a 14-12 campaign that ended with a loss to Burlingame in the Central Coast Section Division III final.
CIF invites seniors to apply for awards
The California Interscholastic Federation is accepting applications for the 2022 CIF Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards. Applicants must be “college-bound seniors whose academic and athletic careers have been truly exemplary and whose personal standards and accomplishments are a positive model for others,” according to the CIF website. The CIF will select two winners, each of whom will receive a $5,000 scholarship. Additionally, 20 section winners will be awarded $1,000. The deadline to apply is March 7. To apply, visit cifstate.org.