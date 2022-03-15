USGA honors Inkster with Bob Jones Award
Longtime Los Altos resident Juli Inkster, a member of the LGPA Hall of Fame, has been named the 2022 recipient of the USGA’s Bob Jones Award, which recognizes character, respect and sportsmanship in the game of golf. “Juli exemplifies the true nature of this award in every way,” USGA CEO Mike Whan said in a press release. “The game of golf is better because Juli is in it. She has earned respect throughout her impressive playing journey, beginning with three consecutive U.S. Women’s Amateur wins, all the way through her senior career. But more than that, her mentorship to other players has had a tremendous impact on so many.” Past recipients of the award include Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Nancy Lopez and former President George H.W. Bush. The USGA will honor Inkster in June at a ceremony held during U.S. Open Championship week in Brookline, Mass.
MVHS needs coach for girls water polo
Mountain View High seeks a girls water polo coach for the fall season. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
Family fun run set for April 3 at Baylands
All are welcome to run, walk or push a stroller at the Down by the Bay 5K and Tot Trot scheduled for the morning of April 3 at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale. The event benefits Mountain View Parent Nursery School, a parent cooperative preschool serving Los Altos and Mountain View. The Tot Trot is a 0.5K course for kids age 8 and younger, with their parents if needed. The 5K is a timed race open to all. A family fun area will have complimentary refreshments, games and a photo booth. To register and for more information, visit downbythebay5k.org.
City of Mountain View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Participants are required to show their student IDs at the door. For more information, call (650) 903-6331.