Celebration of life for Long on May 14
The Leo E. Long Celebration of Life luncheon to honor the longtime Los Altos High track and field coach and teacher is set for 1:30 p.m. May 14 in Lincoln. All Los Altos High track and field athletes and their families –along with teachers, coaches and friends of Mr. Long – are welcome to attend. The school’s track is named after Mr. Long, who guided the Eagles to multiple Central Coast Section and state titles during his 21 years as head coach. He died in 2020 at the age of 88. The free luncheon (paid for by anonymous donors) will be held at Meridians Restaurant in the Orchard Creek Lodge, 965 Orchard Creek Lane. To register and for more information, email Chuck Smart at casmart@msn.com.
PCA scholarships available to juniors
The Positive Coaching Alliance is accepting applications for its Triple-Impact Competitor Scholarships, open to high school juniors. The PCA annually awards more than 100 scholarships of at least $1,000 to such student-athletes, based on their responses to essay questions pertaining to how they make themselves better, how they make their teammates better and how they make their sport better. Deadline to apply is Saturday. For complete requirements and more information, visit tinyurl.com/49v2jkju.
City of Mtn. View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is back. It is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play pickup basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. All participants are required to show their student IDs at the door. For more information, call (650) 903-6331.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High is in need of a varsity boys basketball coach and a junior varsity girls basketball coach; both are winter sports. If interested, contact athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High seeks a cross-country coach (fall) and JV girls soccer coach (winter). If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.