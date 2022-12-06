SF grad Fehoko voted MWC’s best defender
San Jose State football player Viliami Fehoko, a St. Francis High graduate, last week was named the Mountain West Conference’s defensive player of the year. The junior defensive lineman this season registered nine sacks and 65 tackles, both career highs, and led the conference in tackles for loss with 18.5.
MVHS tree lot benefits athletics
The Spartans Tree Lot is open at the Mountain View High football stadium. There are Noble, Nordman and Douglas firs available, along with wreaths, tree stands decorative reindeer and snowmen, and a Spartans ornament. Trees also are being sold via delivery (within 5 miles of the school). Proceeds benefit Mountain View High athletics. The lot is open 4:30-7:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends. To order online and for more information, visit SpartansTreeLot.com.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High seeks a frosh-soph boys soccer coach, along with varsity and junior varsity coaches for badminton. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity coach for girls lacrosse and JV coach for boys lacrosse. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
City of Mtn. View offers open gym
The Mountain View Recreation Division’s Teen Open Gym, free and open to the city’s middle and high school students, is scheduled 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Whisman Sports Center, 1500 Middlefield Road. The weekly events offer youth a place to play basketball, volleyball and indoor soccer. Participants must bring student IDs. For more information, call (650) 903-6331.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
Due to a shortage of high school officials, the National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. For more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
TC invites readers to submit story ideas
If you have an idea for a sports story or would like to comment on the section, email Pete Borello at peteb@latc.com.
