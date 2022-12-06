SF grad Fehoko voted MWC’s best defender

San Jose State football player Viliami Fehoko, a St. Francis High graduate, last week was named the Mountain West Conference’s defensive player of the year. The junior defensive lineman this season registered nine sacks and 65 tackles, both career highs, and led the conference in tackles for loss with 18.5.

