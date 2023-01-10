Soccer player earns academic accolade

Los Altos native Branko Sciortino, a junior on the Macalester College men’s soccer team, was recently named to the Division III Academic All-District Team by the College Sports Communicators. On the field, the Bellarmine College Prep graduate scored six goals and two assists during the fall season for a team-best 14 points.

