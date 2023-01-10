Soccer player earns academic accolade
Los Altos native Branko Sciortino, a junior on the Macalester College men’s soccer team, was recently named to the Division III Academic All-District Team by the College Sports Communicators. On the field, the Bellarmine College Prep graduate scored six goals and two assists during the fall season for a team-best 14 points.
CIF invites seniors to apply for awards
The California Interscholastic Federation is accepting applications for the 2023 CIF Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards. Applicants must be college-bound seniors “whose academic and athletic careers have been truly exemplary and whose personal standards and accomplishments are a positive model for others,” according to the CIF website. The CIF will select two winners, each of whom will receive a $10,000 scholarship. Additionally, 20 section winners will be awarded $1,500. The deadline to apply is March 7. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/fct5x8uz.
Local high schools seek coaches
Los Altos High seeks varsity and junior varsity coaches for badminton. If interested, email athletic director Michelle Noeth at michelle.noeth@mvla.net. Mountain View High needs a varsity coach for girls lacrosse and JV coach for boys lacrosse. If interested, email athletic director Tim Lugo at tim.lugo@mvla.net.
NFHS puts out call for sports officials
The National Federation of State High School Associations seeks referees and umpires throughout the country. These are paid positions, hours are flexible and training is provided. For more information, visit highschoolofficials.com.
